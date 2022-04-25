Hardaker is a free agent after being released from his contract at Wigan Warriors last week and has had talks with Rhinos.

They had initially hoped to sign the former Featherstone Rovers and Castleford Tigers back on loan, but are now looking at a longer-term deal.

Chief executive Gary Hetherington confirmed: "It is true to say we have been in dialogue with Zak and that process is still on going.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zak Hardaker in action for Rhinos against this Friday's opponents Hull KR, in 2016. Picture by Steve Riding.

"It is more complicated than people might imagine because of salary cap pressures and obviously from Zak's point of view, he has other interested parties to consider.

"Taking all that into account, it is not done yet, but it is progressing."

Hardaker played in Rhinos' 2011, 2012 and 2015 Grand Final triumphs and was a Challenge Cup winner in 2014 and 2015.

Zak Hardaker scores for Wigan against Rhinos behind closed doors at Headingley last April. Picture by Alex Whiehead/SWpix.com.

He moved to Castleford at the end of 2016, following a spell on loan with NRL club Penrith Panthers and signed for Wigan in May, 2018.

The 30-year-old was involved in a series of controversies during his time at Leeds and missed Tigers' 2017 Old Trafford defeat by Rhinos after testing positive for cocaine.

Rhinos are second from bottom in Betfred Super League, with just two wins from 11 competitive games this year and have a mounting injury list ahead of Friday's home game against Hull KR.