Zak Hardaker contract: Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith reveals latest update

The 2015 Man of Steel rejoined Leeds, where he began his Super League career 11 years ago, in April after being released by Wigan Warriors.

Hardaker signed a short-term contract until the end of the current campaign and has been in impressive form during his second spell at the club.

He told the Yorkshire Evening Post last weekend he wants to stay, but “nothing has been produced, so we’ll have to see how it goes”.

With Rhyse Martin suspended, Zak Hardaker could take kicking duties for Rhinos at Catalans on Friday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Smith said: “There’s been lots of conversations held, one about five minutes ago with Zak updating him about what I know of the situation.