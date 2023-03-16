'You feel the pressure': Jack Broadbent aiming to break Castleford Tigers duck v former club Leeds Rhinos
Old boy Jack Broadbent admits the pressure is on as Castleford Tigers chase their first win of the season, against his old club Leeds Rhinos.
Tigers go into Thursday’s derby at the Jungle second from bottom in Betfred Super League and without a win from their opening four games.
As far as the Batley-born 22-year-old is concerned, that makes getting off the mark more important than putting one over his former teammates.
“We are after our first win of the season and being on no points, it can get to you,” Broadbent admitted.
“As a group, you feel the pressure. I don’t feel like we are a team that is bottom of the table, but having no points, that’s where you sit.
“We just have to build that confidence to believe in ourselves, that we are in the wrong position in the table.
“All it takes is one result and I think your minds are changed. We don’t feel we belong where we are and the best way to show that is with a result.
“We have got to go and get a win and get two points. As a team, we have just got to change that rut we are in.”
On a personal note, Broadbent is “excited” about facing Leeds for the first time, but stressed he is trying to treat it as just another fixture.
“I’ve not really been thinking too much about it being my old club,” he stated. “I’ve been thinking more about what I need to do for the team and what the team needs to do.
“It’s more about us, but obviously I can’t look past the fact I was there a long time and it will be good to see some familiar faces.
“I have fond memories so it is strange, but it’s one I am looking forward to. I want to play well against my old club, but I want to do that every week.
“I am going to try and focus on it like any other game and not put too much pressure on myself.”
Broadbent’s last appearance for Leeds - and his fifth of 2022 - was Rohan Smith’s first game as coach, but he said there are no hard feelings.
At that stage the club were aware Broadbent would be leaving and he reflected: “That could have been a factor, he maybe wanted to use players who were going to be there this year.
“I probably wasn’t in my best form either, so I probably didn’t have any right to argue with his decision.”
In the first five games of 2023 Broadbent has been arguably Tigers best player and he holds no regrets about his move.
“I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and find a new environment,” he added. “I feel like this one is going to benefit me personally, getting the game time I want and developing as a young Super League player. I 100 per cent back my decision to come here. It was the next step I needed.”