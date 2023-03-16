Tigers go into Thursday’s derby at the Jungle second from bottom in Betfred Super League and without a win from their opening four games.

As far as the Batley-born 22-year-old is concerned, that makes getting off the mark more important than putting one over his former teammates.

“We are after our first win of the season and being on no points, it can get to you,” Broadbent admitted.

Jack Broadbent scores for Rhinos away to Castleford in 2021. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“As a group, you feel the pressure. I don’t feel like we are a team that is bottom of the table, but having no points, that’s where you sit.

“We just have to build that confidence to believe in ourselves, that we are in the wrong position in the table.

“All it takes is one result and I think your minds are changed. We don’t feel we belong where we are and the best way to show that is with a result.

“We have got to go and get a win and get two points. As a team, we have just got to change that rut we are in.”

Muizz Mustapha is another ex-Rhinos player in Tigers' squad for Thursday's game. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

On a personal note, Broadbent is “excited” about facing Leeds for the first time, but stressed he is trying to treat it as just another fixture.

“I’ve not really been thinking too much about it being my old club,” he stated. “I’ve been thinking more about what I need to do for the team and what the team needs to do.

“It’s more about us, but obviously I can’t look past the fact I was there a long time and it will be good to see some familiar faces.

Tigers' ex-Leeds back Jack Broadbent. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“I have fond memories so it is strange, but it’s one I am looking forward to. I want to play well against my old club, but I want to do that every week.

“I am going to try and focus on it like any other game and not put too much pressure on myself.”

Broadbent’s last appearance for Leeds - and his fifth of 2022 - was Rohan Smith’s first game as coach, but he said there are no hard feelings.

At that stage the club were aware Broadbent would be leaving and he reflected: “That could have been a factor, he maybe wanted to use players who were going to be there this year.

“I probably wasn’t in my best form either, so I probably didn’t have any right to argue with his decision.”

In the first five games of 2023 Broadbent has been arguably Tigers best player and he holds no regrets about his move.