YEP Jury: Leeds Rhinos show real fighting spirit in memorable Magic display

Leeds Rhinos' Kruise Leeming celebrates kicking the winning drop goal against Hull FC. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com.

MATT FOWLER

Another gutsy win with a depleted squad, no half-backs and down a substitute for most of the game.

If nothing else, this Rhinos team is working hard for each other in very difficult circumstances. The youngsters yet again proving they belong and in fact are enhancing the team performance.

Leeds Rhinos' Brad Dwyer with his man-of-the-match award. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

My frustration is we probably can play much better even with so many missing. Cut out the ill-discipline and we could upset a few in the play-offs, if we make it.

Next up is St Helens away, one of the hardest tests in the regular fixtures.

St Helens may rest a few now the league leaders’ shield has gone but it will still be a huge ask.

If nothing else, we are battle-hardened. We need one more win to secure a play-off berth and why not at Saints?

Leeds Rhinos fans celebrate their Magic Weekend victory. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

It will certainly show if we have any real chance of getting to the final dance.

I think we may come up short, but this team seem to be enjoying the adversity and proving people wrong.

The win last week in a tight game will have certainly given them confidence.

KATIE BURROWS

Leeds Rhinos' Jack Broadbent celebrates scoring against Hull FC at Magic Weekend. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

We had to wait a long time for Magic Weekend to return but it certainly didn’t disappoint.

I’m never a fan of golden point extra time, but it does make a great watch for the neutral and there’s no better feeling than seeing that drop goal (finally) go over.

Immediately after our game with Hull, I felt a draw would have been a fair result, in that neither team really deserved to lose.

But after watching replays and seeing some of the post-match stats, I actually think we edged it – just!

Hull FC fans show their frustration as Kruise Leeming kicks the winning drop goal. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Two games of the regular season to go, and I think it would be fair to say we should win one out of the two.

Seeing Saints play last weekend, they are a class above and I don’t reckon much for our chances on Friday, especially since it looks like we will be forced to play a different half-back pairing yet again.

I’m hopeful we will beat Hull KR at Headingley in our last game, to qualify for the play-offs.

And then, who knows, maybe 2021 is the year Leeds win it from fifth again!

IAN SHARP

After our dire second-half performance last week at Wakefield, I was in two minds whether to go to the Magic Weekend.

In 45 years I’ve never felt so disillusioned with our great game, not just Leeds but the sport in general.

How glad I was that I got up and made the effort? Newcastle is such a great city and the stadium seems to fit rugby league to a tee.

We were subjected to three great games and after the crazy last five minutes in the Saints game, I did wonder how can that be topped?

Step up Leeds and Hull. The first 40 was dire and after such a good finish to the last game it was disheartening.

The way we played for each other in the second stanza was amazing, our kids never gave up and the fighting spirit they all showed was akin to our golden generation. The future looks bright.

We might need to practice drop goals this week! I can’t take another 10 minutes like that, this week away at Saints.

With the shield now gone maybe they will rest a few key players, either way we go in with momentum.

CHRISTINE KIDD

After watching the Saints v Catalans game at Newcastle it didn’t seem as though things could get any more exciting. While the actual Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC game probably wasn’t quite as good, the extra time was probably better.

The game itself was pretty even, with the Rhinos losing Rob Lui to concussion in the first half. Hull then took the lead and Leeds had to work really hard to get back into the game.

Jack Broadbent and Harry Newman had excellent games and Brad Dwyer ran his blood to water as the Rhinos finished the game on equal terms.

Extra time was edge-of-the-seat stuff as Leeds had three attempts at a drop goal, one of which hit the crossbar.

The hero of the day was Kruise Leeming who made his final attempt count.

Leeds are almost certain to be in the play-offs but over the next two weeks a lot of the top six teams play each other.

Leeds’ next task, on Friday, is St Helens. This will be a big ask, especially as they lost to Catalans in such a way. But with the way things are going, who knows?

ADAM ANDERSON

Yet another tough and gruelling encounter for our young team last weekend at the Magic Weekend against Hull FC.

The most shocking bit of that game was Rhyse Martin’s missed conversion when I would have put our house on him converting.

There were so many positives to take from that game though. Harry Newman is coming on leaps and bounds every single week and looks like he’s well on his way to being the best centre in Super League.

Kruise Leeming is arguably becoming the most consistent player in the team and gives at least 8/10 every single week for the cause.

Onwards to St Helens on Friday. It’s going to be an interesting game as it would take a whole lot for them to lose second place, as well as us losing our play-off spot.

Hopefully we can get another win under our belts before the play-offs start and even nick that fourth spot from Wigan.

Congratulations to Catalans Dragons on winning the league leaders’ shield.

It’s great for their team as well as the game to have another name on the top of the table.

GAVIN MILLER

Well Magic Weekend was magic. I arrived into the stadium with the Salford versus Castleford game 10 minutes old, found myself surrounded by Salford fans and watched disappointedly as Cas notched up a win.

A couple of hours later the St Helens v Catalans game finished in the most magnificent way and by 8pm, Leeds v Hull was ready to start.

Little did I know that it would be almost 11pm by the time I was in my car and away from the stadium, but my, was it worth it.

The game could have gone either way. but what we have to remember is Hull were at pretty much full strength, so to take on Hull with the team we had, with the injuries and suspensions we had, and come away with an improbable victory gained in the most unlikely of circumstances, felt like a job well done.

There were some heroes and villains on the Leeds side. Harry Newman deserves much credit, whilst on the flip side were players like Luke Briscoe and King Vuniyayawa. But they all contributed in some way even if it was just providing a body, and we are short of them at the moment.

It’s just St Helens and Hull KR to go in the regular season and the top six looks almost secure.

So, as I mentioned last week, who is betting against us to not make Old Trafford and not pick up another Grand Final win?