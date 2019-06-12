YEP Jury: Dare we say it, but Leeds Rhinos might just have turned a corner

Our fans’ panel have their say on Leeds Rhinos’ gritty 10-0 victory at Wakefield Trinity and look ahead to Friday’s home clash with Wigan Warriors.

KATIE BURROWS

Last Friday’s defensive effort against Wakefield Trinity was our best of the season and in conditions like those, that’s something to be proud of.

I don’t want to jinx it but could this finally be the turning point?

Going into the game, I thought sensible kicking would be the difference and expected that difference to come in the shape of Danny Brough, but he had a surprisingly off night alongside an uncharacteristically sloppy Wakefield side.

Our boys were brilliant; the reaction from Konrad Hurrell at the end of the first half showed what it means to them.

Harry Newman again proved what a great player he is going to be, and Ava Seumanufagai continues to impress.

A shock result for London against St Helens on Sunday hasn’t helped us, but if we focus on ourselves and our own performances, we shouldn’t need to worry about the teams below.

We still have plenty to work on when we welcome Wigan on Friday, but, if we can build on last week’s performance, I don’t see why it can’t be three on the bounce.

ANDREW SUTCLIFFE

It was like winter rugby last Friday as we took on Wakefield in awful conditions.

The question of whether the two week break had been useful was soon put to the test as we were forced to defend our goal line for nearly 10 minutes. We stood firm and resilient and it gave us a platform and the belief to go on.

It wasn’t pretty and we needed some luck but the two points were secured which is all that mattered.

To nil any Super League team is impressive but in weather conditions like Friday where handling was a lottery was even better.

The team looked more balanced with the return of Konrad Hurrell and Brett Ferres and Kallum Watkins had a blinder in the second row – 50 plus tackles showed he was leading from the front.

On to Wigan at home. Again a must-win especially with the shock results from Sunday’s games.

If we have as much spirit and attitude in defence we shouldn’t go too far wrong. Back home in front of a big crowd and another two points please!

LUKE CROSSFIELD

Getting the two points at Wakefield Trinity could be really crucial to our Super League survival after London defeated St Helens on Sunday.

I thought we adapted brilliantly to the weather conditions and played 80 minutes of gritty rugby league. Our defence especially in the first half was superb to see.

Harry Newman is really taking his chance in the centres and he should be Kallum Watkins’ replacement. Brad Dwyer showed why he got a well deserved contract extension. Watkins had a fantastic stint in the back row and Tui Lolohea did take his try very well. Ava Seumanufagai had his best game so far in Leeds colours.

Another two points are needed on Friday though. Wigan at home is always a tasty game no matter where the teams are in the table. They still have quality players all over the park, however they are really under performing at the moment.

Finally I would like to wish the best of luck to everyone who is cycling 106.6 miles from Scarborough to the game raising money as a tribute to my friend Michael Atkinson.

OLIVER HAWKHEAD

This win was pleasing for many reasons. First of all, (and most importantly) it means we got two more points.

This proved to be valuable with London picking up points as well against St Helens on Sunday. Secondly, it was against a good Wakefield Trinity side who are never easy to play in their backyard. Finally, our defensive effort was probably the best so far this season across the full 80 minutes.

I would be naive to say we weren’t lucky in some parts of the game and Wakefield’s handling errors went a long way to ensuring their score stayed at zero.

I think most Rhinos supporters will agree that Richard Agar’s comments were fair after the game. We are still far from where this team should be but we shouldn’t focus too much on the negatives after this win.

Friday’s game against Wigan Warriors is massive, however I don’t quite think we are good enough to beat them right now.

Hopefully the boys can prove me wrong and the Headingley crowd will give them the lift we need throughout this very tough June period.

THOMAS LAWRENCE

If I had been told a month ago that Leeds would keep the opposition scoreless in a game this season I would not have believed it for one second, but we did it and more importantly produced our best defensive display this year to pick up an important two more league points.

In addition, we finally have back-to-back Super League victories and hopefully some momentum going forward. It was great to see many players really stand up in order to help guide us to victory in tough weather conditions that required management – and they were well managed, almost in the manner of the Leeds of the golden era that could always keep on top of rainy conditions.

We’re back to headquarters on Friday night to host Wigan, who will also feel that they are underachieving this season, albeit not to our extremes. Earlier in the season we competed with them for long periods and a few poor refereeing decisions and a bit of sloppy defending took the game away from us, but on the back of successive wins we can hopefully keep making amendments and get what would no doubt be a very enjoyable victory if we get it.

TIM NUTTALL

Sure, we only won 10-0 and it was a scrappy, scruffy affair played in awful conditions, but what I did see was a team that stood toe to toe with Wakefield and stood side by side with their team-mates.

We committed three or four people into the tackle, Brad Dwyer pressured Danny Brough and Jacob Miller, we did the tough stuff as well as we did for a long while.

It would be pushing things to say it was a performance that made you ‘proud’, but they answered all that Wakefield asked of them and rode it out.

Eyebrows were raised with Kallum Wakins named in the back-row, but he had his best game of the season, making 53 tackles in the process.

Trent Merrin, Brad Dwyer and Harry Newman had strong games too and this was very much a team effort.

We did probably ride our luck and on another day Wakefield would have taken some of the chances they created and it could have been a different story. Next up are Wigan at home, the table says this is another important game.

Three on the spin would suggest an upturn.