Women’s Super League: How Tara Moxon’s four tries helped Leeds Rhinos to victory over Warrington Wolves

Moxon ran in a third of Rhinos’ tries during a 56-0 defeat of Warrington Wolves at Wakefield Trinity’s Mobile Rocket Stadium, Belle Vue.

Her feat matched that of fellow winger Jack Broadbent for Rhinos’ men’s side against Leigh Centurions last Thursday.

It was also a memorable afternoon for new signing Eloise Hayward, who has joined Rhinos from Saracens rugby union club and marked her debut with a try.

Leeds were in command of the Betfred Women’s Super League clash from the start and opened the scoring through Hanna Butcher after just five minutes. Hayward, playing at centre, went over from a pass by Sophie Robinson before Butcher set up the first of Moxon’s ttries.

Keara Bennett dived from acting-half to increase Rhinos’ lead and Moxon completed her hat-trick with the final two tries of the first half.

Leading 28-0 at the interval, Rhinos went further ahead through Orla McCallion, from Butcher’s pass and then England star Caitlin Beevers added her name to the list of scorers.

Moxon scored her fourth try at at the end of the third quarter and Leeds finished with a flourish, adding three tries in final 10 minutes, through Aimee Staveley and a brace by Fran Goldthorp.

Leeds’ captain Courtney Winfield-Hill kicked two conversions in each half.

Wakefield Trinity, meanwhile, went down 40-14 at Huddersfield Giants and Featherstone Rovers lost out 36-10 at home to Wigan.