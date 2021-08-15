Women’s RL: Leeds Rhinos face play-off derby at Castleford Tigers

Leeds Rhinos women's team with assistant coaches David Gibbons and Anthony Gibbons. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Rhinos were unbeaten and top of the table when the competition paused for a mid-season break last month.

They return to action next Saturday (4.15pm kick-off) with a derby against Castleford Tigers at the Jungle.

That is the opening game of the top-five play-offs, which also involve St Helens, Wigan Warriors and York City Knights.

The West Yorkshire clash will be broadcast live on internet streaming service Twitch.

The competition semi-finals which are scheduled for the weekend of September 25-26 and the Grand Final will be played at Rhinos’ Emerald Headingley on Sunday October 10.

The Betfred Women’s Super League Shield, for the five teams in the bottom half of the table, began last weekend with wins for Featherstone Rovers at Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants away to Warrington Wolves.

The Shield semi-finals are also set for the weekend of September 25-26 and the decider is due to be played as a curtain-raiser to the Grand Final.

Betfred Women’s Super League play-off fixtures:

August 21: Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos (4.15pm, Mend a Hose Jungle – live on Twitch); August 22: St Helens v York City Knights (2pm, Totally Wicked Stadium - live on Twitch); August 29: Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers (3pm, Robin Park Arena), York City Knights v Leeds Rhinos (5pm, LNER Community Stadium - live on Twitch); September 5: Wigan Warriors v York City Knights (12pm, Robin Park Arena), Leeds Rhinos v St Helens (3pm, Sport Park Weetwood - live on Twitch).

September 12: Castleford Tigers v St Helens (2pm, Mend a Hose Jungle), Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors (3pm, Sport Park Weetwood - live on Twitch); September 19: York City Knights v Castleford Tigers (1215pm, LNER Community Stadium), St Helens v Wigan Warriors (Totally Wicked Stadium, 2pm – live on Twitch).

Semi Finals: September 25/26