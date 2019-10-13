Women's RL: Grand Final success still to sink in for Leeds Rhinos star Fran Goldthorp

Fran Goldthorpe scores for Leeds Rhinos in the Grand Final.

The 16-year-old winger bagged a brace of tries in a player-of-the-match performance for Leeds Rhinos when they beat Castleford Tigers 20-12 in the Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final.

Goldthorp was also a try scorer in Rhinos Coral Challenge Cup final victory over the same opposition three months ago, just weeks after an injury crisis led to her being promoted from Leeds under-19s academy.

Also a talented cricketer, who has played rugby union for West Park, Goldthorp’s Grand Final double took her try tally for the season to 12 in 17 appearances and Rhinos coach Adam Cuthbertson reckons she is a potential future England star.

Leeds Rhinos players celebrate after their Grand Final victory over Castleford Tigers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goldthorp, however, insisted her team-mates deserve all the credit.

“I don’t think it will sink in for a few days,” she said of her own accolades and the team’s victory. It’s amazing, everyone put in all the work and I just put the ball over the line. It’s credit to all the girls.”

A Leeds win didn’t look likely when Tigers scored two unconverted tries in the opening six minutes, but Goldthorp insisted belief among the players never wavered.

“Not at all,” she said. “I thought we had it throughout the whole game, we just knew we all had to buy in, everyone as a team.

Caitlin Beevers celebrates along with Leeds Rhinos captain Courtney Hill and club captain Lois Forsell.

“We knew if we were down, we just had to keep building back up because we knew we’d be able to tie them down and then score in the end.”

Rhinos finished third in the league, but won both major finals and Goldthorp said the double success “shows how much grit and determination we’ve got as a team”.

She insisted: “To put all that effort in, we are all together as one and it shows how much spirit we have.”