Women’s RL: Castleford Tigers duo make switch to Leeds Rhinos

Earnshaw Cudjoe, 22, who can play hooker or in the halves, joined Tigers when they formed in 2016 after starting out with Lindley Swifts and Brighouse Rangers.

The Huddersfield-born player featured in two Challenge Cup finals and a Grand Final with Castleford and has been a regular in the Tigers side for the last five years.

“I am really excited to be joining the Rhinos,” she said. “We have already started doing some sessions and the facilities are amazing, all the players have been really welcoming from the get go and I’m excited to get on with it and ready for the season to start.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos Women's signing Emma Lumley in training with England this year. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Lois Forsell [Leeds Rhinos head coach] was a big influence in me joining the club, I know her and I have worked with her before and I think she is an amazing coach.

“Seeing how well the team has done over the years it was just somewhere I wanted to be.”

Lumley, 30, kicked off her career in rugby union with Wasps before switching codes to join Tigers in 2017.

The London-born prop played in the Tigers side that took on Rhinos in two Challenge Cup finals and a Grand Final and, this year, was called into the England Performance Unit.

“I am buzzing to be joining the club; it’s going to be a good season ahead,” she said.

“Coming into a World Cup year this move felt like a good fresh sheet for me.

“I want to perform well and hone down on my position as prop and learn some specifics off Lois and her team and play alongside a different set of girls and achieve.

“There are a few familiar faces in the squad for me, which makes it more comfortable to start with and get going.

“Pre-season is going well, it’s relaxed at the moment and just getting our bodies back into it.”

Head coach Forsell added: “I am delighted to bring Jasmine and Emma to the Rhinos.