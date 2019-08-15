Women's Super League Grand Final switched from Leeds Rhinos to St Helens

Leeds Rhinos' Emerald Headingley Stadium will no longer stage this year's Women's Super League Grand Final.

The title decider was due to be played at Headingley on Sunday, October 13, but has now been brought forward to Friday, October 11 at St Helens' Totally Wicked Stadium.

A Rugby Foptball League statement said: "The switch follows confirmation of England Women’s participation in the Downer World Nines competition in Sydney on Friday, 18 and Saturday, 19 October and allows players who may have both club and country commitments additional travel and preparation time.

The Women’s Championship and League One Grand Finals will take place on Saturday, October 12 at Manchester’s Etihad Campus prior to the men's Grand Final Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Betfred has extended its sponsorship of rugby League to include the women’s game for the first time.

The betting company will be title partners of Women’s Super League until the end of the 2021 season.

RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer said: “This is another significant step in the development of Women’s rugby league – and specifically the Women’s Super League.

“The women’s game has made amazing progress since the launch of the WSL only two years ago, both in terms of the quality of play on the field and also in its public profile."

Betfred boss Fred Done added: ‘‘We are delighted to further extend our association with rugby league by becoming the first ever sponsor of Women’s Super League.

"We look forward to working alongside the Rugby Football League in order to promote the women’s game and help raise the profile of a sport that is most definitely on the up.”