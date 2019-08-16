Women’s RL: Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers: Leeds out to prove final wasn’t a one-off

LEEDS RHINOS will go into tomorrow’s Betfred Women’s Super League derby against Castleford Tigers determined to prove their Coral Challenge Cup final performance wasn’t a flash in the pan.

The teams meet at Emerald Headingley (1pm) three weeks after Rhinos handed out Tigers’ only defeat of the season, retaining the Cup with a 16-10 victory in Bolton.

Tigers have won all their nine Super League games so far – including a 27-0 home victory over Leeds – and are two points clear of second-placed St Helens, with Rhinos a further two behind in third spot.

“We went into the final being named as the underdogs,” Rhinos forward Shannon Lacey recalled.

“Cas have had a cracking season and they have really pushed on this year, but there’s no reason why we can’t do the same.

“We are looking to prove a point, that the Cup final wasn’t just a one-off, Cas weren’t having a bad day.

“We want to prove we are more than capable.”

Equally, Tigers will be out for revenge.

Lacey said: “That is fair enough, we did beat them in the final, but it is our home ground and playing at Headingley is amazing.

“It should be a good crowd and we are here to play, just like we did in the final.

“We are coming off a good win against Featherstone, 52-0, so the ball is rolling at the moment and we are looking to push on.”

After topping the table last year, Rhinos have yet to recapture that consistency in 2019, but Lacey reckons they are beginning to find their feet as the business end approaches. She said: “We had quite a rough start to the season, not in the sense of losses, but just how we played.

“We have really pushed on now and we are looking towards the Grand Final.

“We didn’t win that last year and that is the aim.”

Headingley was due to stage the final on Sunday, October 13, but it has now been brought forward two days and will be played at St Helens.

Asked if that was disappointing, Lacey said: “Not really.

“It would have been great to have it here, but regardless of where we play we always look to put in a good performance.”