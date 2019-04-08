Women’s RL: Leeds Rhinos’ Hanna Butcher and Castleford Tigers’ Grace Field are handed England call-ups

Have your say

LEEDS RHINOS’ Hanna Butcher and Grace Field, of Castleford Tigers, are among new faces in the England women’s national performance squad.

Stand-off Butcher had been in line to face France last year, but was forced to withdraw due to a previous commitment.

Leeds' Dannielle Anderson celebrates her try against Wakefield with Shannon Lacey (left) and Caitlin Beevers.

She is joined by Rhinos team-mates Dannielle Anderson, Caitlin Beevers and Amy Johnson.

Field is one of seven Tigers in the squad, alongside Kelsey Gentles, Rhiannion Marshall, Sinead Peach, Tamzin Renouf, Georgia Roche and Tara-Jane Stanley.

Andrea Dobson and Katie Hepworth have been selected from Featherstone Rovers and the squad also includes York City Knights’ Ashleigh Hyde and Daisy Sanderson and Bradford Bulls’ Savannah Andrade, Amy Hardcastle, Shona Hoyle and Leah Jones.

The 2019 England women’s national performance squad is: Savannah Andrade, Amy Hardcastle, Shona Hoyle, Leah Jones (all Bradford Bulls), Grace Field, Kelsey Gentles, Rhiannion Marshall, Sinead Peach, Tamzin Renouf, Georgia Roche, Tara-Jane Stanley (Castleford Tigers), Andrea Dobson, Katie Hepworth (Featherstone Rovers), Dannielle Anderson, Caitlin Beevers, Hanna Butcher, Amy Johnson (Leeds Rhinos), Leah Burke, Chantelle Crowl, Jodie Cunningham, Faye Gaskin, Tara Jones, Emily Rudge, Victoria Whitfield, Naomi Williams (St Helens), Michelle Davis, Rebecca Greenfield, Vanessa Temple, Rachel Thompson, Georgia Wilson (Wigan Warriors), Ashleigh Hyde, Daisy Sanderson (York City Knights).