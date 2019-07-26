Women’s Challenge Cup final: We’re a different team from last year, insists Castleford Tigers coach Lindsay Anfield

WOMEN’S CHALLENGE Cup finalists Castleford Tigers are in much better shape than a year ago, coach Lindsay Anfield says.

igers were Cup runners-up last season after losing 20-14 to Leeds Rhinos.

Lindsay Anfield.

The same sides meet at University of Bolton Stadium tomorrow (11.15am) and Anfield said: “Everything has changed, I think they are more mature this year.

“Last year there was a lot of culture change, trying to sort out the environment and making sure they all understood what was expected of them.

“This year they have got it and there’s a bit more understanding of what it takes to win a final.”

Tigers are unbeaten in all competitions this season and overpowered Rhinos 27-0 when the teams met in Super League three months ago.

The league leaders will go into tomorrow’s final as favourites, but Anfield insists that will mean little when the first whistle is blown.

She warned: “As much as we are unbeaten, we are only seven or eight games in and a lot of them were pretty easy games against lower teams.

“What it will come down to is who can cope with the pressure and get the basics right.

“That is what we have been talking about.”

Tigers visited the stadium today before a training session in Bolton.

“We want to get them in the mindset the night before, rather than them walking out on the day and seeing it for the first time,” Anfield said.