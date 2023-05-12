York's LNER Community Stadium will stage the Championship Summer Bash later this month. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

A full round of Championship matches will be staged at York’s LNER Community Stadium on Saturday May 27 and Sunday, May 28.

Highlight of the opening day is table-topping Featherstone Rovers’ clash with hosts York Knights (7.30pm). Other Saturday fixtures are: Widnes Vikings v Swinton Lions (12.45pm)

Whitehaven v Barrow Raiders (3pm) and London Broncos v Toulouse Olympique (5.15pm).

Halifax Panthers' Joe Keyes is tackled by ' Matty Dawson-Jones, of Bradford Bulls, during last year's Summer Bash at Headingley. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Sunday begins with a Betfred Women’s Super League showdown between York Valkyrie and Warrington Wolves (11.30am), followed by Newcastle Thunder v Sheffield Eagles (1.45pm), Halifax Panthers v Batley Bulldogs (4pm) and Keighley Cougars v Bradford Bulls.

Day tickets are on sale now from £20 Adults and £10 U16s at eticketing.co.uk/rugbyleague with weekend tickets also available.

But to stand a chance of winning a pair of weekend tickets, including admission to all eight games,simply answer the following question: Who is current head-coach of Featherstone Rovers?

Email your answer to [email protected] (entering Summer Bash ticket comp as the email subject).

Danny Kirmond on the attack for York against Newcastle at the 2022 Summer Bash in Leeds. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Please include full contact details including a daytime telephone number. The closing date for entries is 9am on Thursday, May 18.

The first three correct entries chosen at random after the deadline will win the tickets, with the winners being notified by the RFL.

Tickets will be available for collection from the stadium on Saturday. Normal National World competition rules apply.

The competition is open to residents of the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland aged 16 years or over.

Submission of an entry will be taken to mean acceptance of these terms and conditions.