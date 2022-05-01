WIN tickets to Challenge Cup triple header at Elland Road

The Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup final between Leeds Rhinos and St Helens kicks things off at midday, followed by the clash between old rivals Wigan Warriors and St Helens in the first men’s semi final (2.30pm).

Last, but not least, Huddersfield Giants face Hull Kingston Rovers (5.15pm).

A limited number of tickets for the Challenge Cup triple header are still available at rugby-league.com/tickets.

Leeds Rhinos' Courtney Winfield-Hill and St Helens' Amy Hardcastle with the Betfred Women's Challenge Cup ahead of Saturday's final at Elland Road. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

But to stand a chance of winning a pair of tickets to Saturday’s event – covering all three games – simply answer the following question:

Where will the Betfred Men’s Challenge Cup final be staged for the first time on Saturday, May 2?

Email your answer to [email protected] (entering Challenge Cup Ticket Comp as the email subject).

Please include full contact details including a daytime telephone number and hurry as the closing date for entries is 9am on Wednesday, May 4.

The first three correct entries chosen at random after the deadline will win the tickets, with the winners being notified by the RFL.

Tickets will be available for collection from the stadium on Saturday.

