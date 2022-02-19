Willie Poching warns of a Wakefield Trinity backlash at Catalans Dragons

Wakefield Trinity coach Willie Poching has issued his own backlash warning ahead of the Super League game at Catalans Dragons. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Both teams got off to a losing start in Betfred Super League last weekend, Catalans going down 28-8 at St Helens and Trinity losing their opening game 16-12 against visitors Hull.

Dragons were league leaders in 2021 and Poching reckons they will be “hurting” from the result of their Grand Final rematch in round one.

But he stressed: “We have got our own things we want to fix up.”

Jai Whitehead could make his Wakefield Trinit debut against Catalans Dragons. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Poching said: “While I was really pleased with the effort - and the players were proud of their efforts for each other - there’s still some things we need to do better.

“We have been working hard on that and we want to put some wrongs right.

“We are ready to roll again, we are in the grind of the season now.

“You have got to dust yourself off, patch yourself up if needed, rest up, recover and then get focused and go again.”

Mason Lino could feature for the first time for Wakefield Trinity at Catalans Dragons. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Poching will be forced into a series of changes following what he described as a “slug-fest” last week.

He said: “It was a heavy pitch so this week has been about recovery and getting ready to go over to France and, hopefully, get on a faster pitch and play against a team who will be hurting after their first-round loss.

“They will want to bounce back.

“It was a physical game against St Helens, full of passion and emotion.

“They have lost a couple of players, but they’ve got a good squad and a deep squad throughout.

“They will be dangerous whatever team [coach] Steve McNamara puts out.”

Trinity are travelling to and from France today and Poching said: “I prefer doing that and I think the players are comfortable with it now. They have done it for a little while.

“When we first started doing it, it was an early start but because we can fly straight in - and most clubs hire a plane to get into Perpignan - you are five minutes from the ground to the airport and then straight back out.

“It is more convenient and, in some respects, it’s probably easier than driving to some away games.”

Reece Lyne is beginning a three-game ban and Trinity are without Lee Gaskell because of an elbow injury.

Jacob Miller (injured in training) David Fifita (leg and thumb injuries) and Kelepi Tanginoa (dropped) are also missing from the team on duty against Hull, but Jai Whitbread is set to make his debut and Mason Lino could feature for the first time this year.

Others in contention for a call into the 17 are Brad Walker, Yusuf Aydin, Sid Adebiyi, Harry Bowes, Sam Eseh, Lewis Murphy and Isaac Shaw.

Catalans are without Dylan Napa and Gil Dudson who are both suspended. Julian Bousquet and Arthur Mourgue will miss the game through injury but Arthur Romano, Benjamin Jullien and Paul Seguier have been named in the squad.

Catalans Dragons: from Davies, Langi, Whare, Yaha, Pearce, Drinkwater, McIlorum, Whitley, McMeeken, Garcia, Da Costa, Jullien, Seguier, Goudemand, Laguerre, Romano, May, Dezaria, Chan, Kasiano, Tomkins.

Wakefield Trinity: from Jowitt, Johnstone, Lineham, Lino, Battye, Hood, Arona, Ashurst, Pitts, Crowther, Whitbread, Batchelor, Kay, Walker, Aydin, Adebiyi, Bowses, Eseh, Murphy, Shaw, Hall.

Referee: Tom Grant (Leeds).

Kick-off: Today, 5pm UK time.