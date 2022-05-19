Holroyd suffered an ankle injury in a January pre-season game at Featherstone Rovers, but returned for Rhinos’ reserves in a win over Castleford Tigers last Saturday.

The front-rower has been named in the initial 21-man squad for Friday's Betfred Super League derby at home to Wakefield Trinity, but Smith confirmed: “He will be playing at Bradford, at this stage, this weekend.”

Bulls are Rhinos' dual-registration partner club and Smith said: “He has had a lengthy break from the game.

Tom Holroyd played for England Knights against Jamaica last autumn. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“He got some work done last week in the reserves, but we limited his game time.

“He played 30 minutes and we left it at that, to get the ball rolling for him.

“He is a young player with great talents; he is part of our future long-term, but between myself and the performance staff we feel a gradual return to the top level is an appropriate way to go for Tom.

“Rather than thinking very short-term, we are thinking long-term.

“Tom’s chomping at the bit for it [and] he will be back in contention very soon.”

Liam Sutcliffe, who has been sidelined with a knee problem, is also added to the 17 who lost to Salford Red Devils last Sunday, along with Morgan Gannon after suspension and Jack Sinfield.

Smith said he is not planning major personnel changes, but some players could switch positions.

Trinity welcome back captain Jacob Miller after a ban.

Tom Lineham is available following a knee injury, Rob Butler, a recent signing from Warrington, could make his debut and Eddie Battye, Yusuf Aydina nd Thomas Minns are all vying for a recall.

Lewis Murphy and Harry Bowes drop out after the round 12 loss at Toulouse Olympique.

Leeds Rhinos: from Fusitu’a, Sutcliffe, Handley, Austin, Oledzki, Leeming, Bentley, Martin, Tetevano, Dwyer, Myler, Smith, Holroyd, Thompson, Gannon, Walters, Broadbent, O’Connor, Donaldson, Sinfield, Hardaker.

Wakefield TrinitY: from Jowitt, Lyne, Lineham, Miller, Lino, Battye, Hood, Arona, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Pitts, Crowther, Whitbread, Batchelor, Gaskell, Kay, Aydin, Hall, Minns, Butler, Fifita.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield).