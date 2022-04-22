Zak Hardaker. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Hardaker was released from his Wigan Warriors contract on Friday and is expected to join a club in Yorkshire.

He can play at full-back, centre or on a wing, all positions where Rhinos have injury problems.

Liam Sutcliffe, who has bneen filling in as third-choice full-back limped out of Friday's win over Toulouse Olympique with a knee injury and Rhinos also lost winger Tom Briscoe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two other wingers, Liam Tindall and David Fusitu'a, were already on the casualty list, along with centre Harry Newman and full-backs Jack Walker and Richie Myler.

Asked in his post-match press conference if he could see Hardaker - a three-time Grand Final winner with Rhinos - returning to Headingley, Jones-Buchanan said his first concern was for the controversial star's welfare.

Hardaker's career has been interupted by a series of off-field incidents and Jones-Buchanan said: "There's a lot of his old friends in there [Rhinos' squad] who love Zak to bits.

"We all recognise the character he is.

"I would be more than willing to go and put my arm around him and help him out in whatever way, shape or form.

"We are talking about culture and it's really important, especially for these young blokes, that we get the right people in, who are going to set the right example.

"That would be up to [incoming coach] Rohan [Smith] and [chief exercutive] Gary Hetherington as to whether they are going to allow Zak in.

"His potential as a player is phenomenal so in that regard yes, I would for sure.

"Would I be willing to put my arm around him and try and look after him?

"Yes, absolutely, without a doubt, the old prodigal son, but it would be up to Rohan and Gary as to whether that could happen."

Rhinos had tried to bring a player in on loan before Friday's game.

When that did not happen, Hetherington said the club would rely on its existing squad, but the mounting injury list could force a rethink.

"It's up to Gary," Jones-Buchanan said.

"I've got to speak to him about what he wants to do and Rohan as well.