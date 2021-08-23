Captain Matt Prior could return for Rhinos this week. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Prior is available after missing three matches because of coronavirus.

Cameron Smith, who was ruled out of last Friday’s win over Huddersfield Giants for the same reason, is also included in Rhinos’ initial squad.

Rhyse Martin served a one-match ban against Giants and is back in the 21 and centre Jack Broadbent could feature for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in a win away to Werrington Wolves early last month.

Winger Ash Handley, who captained Rhinos during Prior’s layoff, has been named in the squad, but is a doubt after suffering a groin injury against Giants.

Wigan boss Adrian Lam has named only 19 players, but Sam Powell could be drafted in if he passes a concussion test.

Willie Isa is expected to face disciplinary action by the RFL following incidents in last week’s loss to St Helens and has been left out of the initial squad.

Former Rhinos prop Brad Singleton returns after a three-game ban and Jai Field and Mitch Clark could also return to the matchday side.

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Tom Briscoe, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Rob Lui, Kruise Leeming, Matt Prior, Rhyse Martin, Zane Tetevano, Brad Dwyer, Richie Myler, Cameron Smith, Tom Holroyd, King Vuniyayawa, Bodene Thompson, Sam Walters, Callum McLelland, Luke Briscoe, James Donaldson, Jarrod O’Connor, Jack Broadbent, Morgan Gannon.

Wigan’s initial squad is: Zak Hardaker, Oliver Gildart, Liam Marshall, Jai Field, Brad Singleton, Joe Bullock, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Oliver Partington, Morgan Smithies, Liam Byrne, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Jake Bibby, Mitch Clark, Joe Shorrocks, Kai Pearce-Paul, Jackson Hastings, Amir Bourouh.