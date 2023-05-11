Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos scene-setter: opposition star man, key battle, previous meeting and verdict
Leeds Rhinos travel to DW Stadium on Friday for the first of back-to-back fixtures against Wigan Warriors.
The sides are due to meet again for a Betfred Challenge Cup tie at Headingley eight days later, but both go into this week’s Super League fixture aiming for a return to winning ways.
Leeds have suffered successive defeats to Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils, while Wigan were knocked off top spot when they lost at Hull FC last week.
Betfred Super League round 12
Where and when?
Venue: DW Stadium
Date: Friday, May 12
Time: 8pm.
Wigan’s star man: Club captain Liam Farrell, 32, was selected in the Super League Dream Team at the end of the past four seasons and has more than 300 appearances to his name over 13 years at Wigan. He’s a leader, strong defender and capable of scoring important tries.
Key battle:Wigan’s Morgan Smithies featured at loose-forward for England in last month’s mid-season Test against France. Anyone who has watched Rhinos on a regular basis this year will feel Cameron Smith was unfortunate not to get the nod, so it’s a chance for him to prove a point.
Previous meeting: September 16, 2022. Super League semi-final. Wigan 8 (Tries Marshall, Powell), Rhinos 20 (Bentley 2, O’Connor. Goal Hardaker 4). Referee: Liam Moore. Attendance: 12,777.
Verdict: Wigan have looked vulnerable at times this season, but are playing better than Rhinos who have gone backwards in their last two games. It’s a fixture Leeds are capable of winning, but their recent away form has been poor and they can’t afford to make unforced errors - the way they did in the past two matches - or it will be a long, unproductive night.