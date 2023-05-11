Leeds Rhinos travel to DW Stadium on Friday for the first of back-to-back fixtures against Wigan Warriors.

The sides are due to meet again for a Betfred Challenge Cup tie at Headingley eight days later, but both go into this week’s Super League fixture aiming for a return to winning ways.

Leeds have suffered successive defeats to Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils, while Wigan were knocked off top spot when they lost at Hull FC last week.

Liam Farrell leads Wigan out to play Rhinos at Headingley last season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Betfred Super League round 12

Where and when?

Venue: DW Stadium

Date: Friday, May 12

Mikolaj Oledzki is set to make his 150th career appearance when Rhinos visit Wigan on Friday. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Time: 8pm.

Wigan’s star man: Club captain Liam Farrell, 32, was selected in the Super League Dream Team at the end of the past four seasons and has more than 300 appearances to his name over 13 years at Wigan. He’s a leader, strong defender and capable of scoring important tries.

Key battle:Wigan’s Morgan Smithies featured at loose-forward for England in last month’s mid-season Test against France. Anyone who has watched Rhinos on a regular basis this year will feel Cameron Smith was unfortunate not to get the nod, so it’s a chance for him to prove a point.

Previous meeting: September 16, 2022. Super League semi-final. Wigan 8 (Tries Marshall, Powell), Rhinos 20 (Bentley 2, O’Connor. Goal Hardaker 4). Referee: Liam Moore. Attendance: 12,777.

Cameron Smith, middle, celebrates with Richie Myler and James Bentley following Rhinos' play-off semi-final win at Wigan last September. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

