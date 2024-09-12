Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos injury news: here's who's ruled out and when they could be back

A new name has been added to Leeds Rhinos’ injury list ahead of Friday’s game at Wigan Warriors.

With Lachie Miller unavailable because of a hamstring injury suffered against Hull last time out, Rhinos have six players who won’t feature again in Betfred Super League this season. Wigan have four unavailable, but no new concerns from last week’s win over Hull KR. Here’s who will miss the game, on both sides and when they could be back on the field.

Here's who has been ruled out of Friday's game because of injury.

1. Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos

The prop has not played since failing a head injury assessment in a game against Leigh Leopards ion July. A return date has not been given.

2. Mike Cooper (Wigan)

The versatile back suffered a season-ending broken arm during Wigan's loss at Leeds last month.

3. Ryan Hampshire (Wigan)

The second-rower hasn't played a competitive game in 2024 after being concussed in both his pre-season appearances. On May 20 Rhinos announced he will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign, though he is doing non-contact training with his teammates.

4. Morgan Gannon (Rhinos)

Rhinos' top try scorer has undergone surgery on a hand injury and won't play again this season.

5. Ash Handley (Rhinos)

The prop was concussed in Leeds' defeat at Hull FC on June 15, his first match back after two months out with a similar issue. He won't play again this season.

6. Tom Holroyd (Rhinos)

