Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos injury news: here's who's ruled out and when they could be back

With Lachie Miller unavailable because of a hamstring injury suffered against Hull last time out, Rhinos have six players who won’t feature again in Betfred Super League this season. Wigan have four unavailable, but no new concerns from last week’s win over Hull KR. Here’s who will miss the game, on both sides and when they could be back on the field.
1. Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos
Here's who has been ruled out of Friday's game because of injury. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. Mike Cooper (Wigan)
The prop has not played since failing a head injury assessment in a game against Leigh Leopards ion July. A return date has not been given. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Ryan Hampshire (Wigan)
The versatile back suffered a season-ending broken arm during Wigan's loss at Leeds last month. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
4. Morgan Gannon (Rhinos)
The second-rower hasn't played a competitive game in 2024 after being concussed in both his pre-season appearances. On May 20 Rhinos announced he will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign, though he is doing non-contact training with his teammates. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Ash Handley (Rhinos)
Rhinos' top try scorer has undergone surgery on a hand injury and won't play again this season. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
6. Tom Holroyd (Rhinos)
The prop was concussed in Leeds' defeat at Hull FC on June 15, his first match back after two months out with a similar issue. He won't play again this season. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
