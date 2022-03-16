Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers: Jordan Turner sidelined with a broken hand
CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ utility-player Jordan Turner is facing several weeks on the sidelines after suffering a fractured hand in last Sunday’s defeat at Huddersfield Giants.
Turner, who can play in the three-quarters, half-back or in the pack, drops out of Tigers’ initial 21-man squad for tomorrow’s Betfred Super League game at Wigan Warriors.
The good news for Tigers is the return of winger Bureta Faraimo and prop George Griffin.
Faraimo has missed Tigers’ last two matches after being sin-binned for a high tackle in their defeat at Hull KR, while Griffin is available following injury.
Full-back Niall Evalds, scrum-half Danny Richardson and back-rower Adam Milner all remain on the casualty list.
Milner has yet to play this season because of a back injury, Richardson suffered a fracture in his neck in the Super League round-one loss to Salford Red Devils and Evalds has been sidelined for two matches with a calf muscle injury.
Jake Mamo, James Clare and Brad Martin retain their places in the initial 21-man squad after not being selected for last week’s team.
Wigan forwards Brad Singleton and Kaide Ellis were both suspended following incidents in last week’s defeat at Catalans Dragons, but Ethan Havard and Sam Halsall have been drafted into the squad.