Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet 'not surprised' by Leeds Rhinos star Harry Newman's spat with Harry Smith
Leeds won 12-10 in a tough and tense encounter which was in the balance until the final play and the drama continued following the 80-minute hooter when Newman appeared to clash with Wigan’s Harry Smith. Smith seemed to react after being patted on the head by his England team mate and other players briefly became involved, though the incident seemed to be limited to some minor pushing and shoving.
Asked about that in his post-match press conference, Peet said: “Some players, you're not surprised when they're involved in incidents. I don't think anyone will be surprised to see... some players carry on when they win and some don't. Normally players who win a lot don't.”
Rhinos coach Brad Arthur admitted he did not see the incident. Rhinos’ win ended a two-game losing run and was their second successive home victory over Wigan.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.