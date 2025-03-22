Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet 'not surprised' by Leeds Rhinos star Harry Newman's spat with Harry Smith

Harry Newman celebrates Leeds Rhinos' win over Wigan Warriors. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Defeated Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet had an apparent dig at Leeds Rhinos’ Harry Newman after today’s clash at AMT Headingley.

Leeds won 12-10 in a tough and tense encounter which was in the balance until the final play and the drama continued following the 80-minute hooter when Newman appeared to clash with Wigan’s Harry Smith. Smith seemed to react after being patted on the head by his England team mate and other players briefly became involved, though the incident seemed to be limited to some minor pushing and shoving.

Asked about that in his post-match press conference, Peet said: “Some players, you're not surprised when they're involved in incidents. I don't think anyone will be surprised to see... some players carry on when they win and some don't. Normally players who win a lot don't.”

Rhinos coach Brad Arthur admitted he did not see the incident. Rhinos’ win ended a two-game losing run and was their second successive home victory over Wigan.