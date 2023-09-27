Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves dominate Super League coach and young player of the year nominations
Wigan Warriors’ Matt Peet is bidding to retain the coach of the year prize. He faces competition from 2021 winner Steve McNamara, of Catalans Dragons and Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam, who took the award in 2020 when he was in charge of Wigan.
The other nominee is Salford Red Devils’ Paul Rowley. The winner will be decided by a poll of the competition’s 12 head coaches.
Warrington Wolves second-row Matty Nicholson and outside-back Josh Thewlis have been shortlisted for the young player of the year honour, along with Wigan hooker Brad O’Neill. The award is open to players aged under 21 at the start of the season, in February.
The coach and young player of the year will be announced at the Super League awards night at Emirates Old Trafford on Tuesday, October 10.
The three nominees for the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel honour will be announced next Wednesday, October 4.