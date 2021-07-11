Widnes Vikings 10 Featherstone Rovers 32: Feathertsone retain Championship win record, Batley Bulldogs overrun in second half by Toulouse Olypique and Dewsbury Rams are beaten at Newcastle Thunder

Fa'amanu Brown scored a hat-trick of tries for Featherstone Rovers in the 32-10 Championship win at Widnes Vikings. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Half-back Fa’amanu Brown spearheaded the assault with a try hat-trick as Rovers took control of the game at 14-0 on the turn then turning the screw in the second half.

That said, Vikings did strike a couple of times just to keep the Championship title chasers on their toes. Brown’s fellow half-back Dane Chisholm kept the scoreboard ticking over with his contribution of five conversions and a penalty while hooker Connor Jones and winger Gareth Gale also crossed the opposition whitewash. Featherstone have now won all 12 of their games to date while leaders Toulouse Olympique made it nine from nine with Sunday’s 32-12 triumph at Batley Bulldogs.

Bulldogs trailed by only four points at half-time - 16-12 - but failed to add any more points in the second half while Toulouse doubled their tally.

Recent recruit Greg Johnson, a seasoned winger at 31, rolled back the years to touch down with forward Adam Gledhill also crossing the line. Luke Hooley converted both tries.

Newcastle Thunder are ‘making some noise’ in mid-table and saw off Dewsbury Rams 24-12.