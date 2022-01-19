Why the season is over before it’s started for Hunslet prop Frazer Morris
THE 2022 Betfred League 1 campaign is over before it’s begun for Hunslet’s Frazer Morris.
The 24-year-old prop will, as things stand, be sidelined for the entire season because of a back injury sustained in his job in the building trade.
It’s a blow for a man who immediately made a big impression when he joined the Parksiders during the summer, contributing fully to the cause in both attack and defence.
Head coach Alan Kilshaw said: “We are all gutted for Frazer. He was a real positive signing for us at the back end of last season and I know how much he was enjoying his time at Hunslet and looking forward to this season.
“Unfortunately in semi-professional sports, including in Rugby League, these things can happen and Frazer’s long-term health is the priority. We send him genuine wishes for a full recovery.”
