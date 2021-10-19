Why new Hunslet contract comes with a new senior role for Frazer Morris

Head coach Alan Kilshaw is packing his side ahead of the 2022 Betfred League 1 campaign with talented, hungry – and mainly local – youngsters, and Morris, who has agreed a one-year deal after impressing last season, is looking forward to helping nurture the new kids on the professional Rugby League block.

The prop made a big impact, and became a huge favourite with the fans, with his robust approach after joining the Parksiders during the summer.

And the former Dewsbury Rams , Halifax and Wakefield Trinity man, who is a product of go-ahead amateur outfit Meltham All Blacks, admits to having enjoyed himself at the South Leeds Stadium from the start.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frazer Morris has signed a new one-year contract at Hunslet. Picture: courtesy Hunslet RLFC

“I was made very welcome here, by the players, by the coaches and by the supporters, and I’ve had no thoughts about leaving,” he said.

“I’ve not looked elsewhere at all, and I liked what I heard when ‘Killer’ [coach Kilshaw] made it very clear that he wanted me to stay and told me I‘d be a bit of a senior figure to the younger lads and could give them a bit of guidance.

“I don’t mind helping bring on any ‘one per centers’ – not that we’ll have any – one bit!

“Above all, I’d like to lead by example. I’ve a big work ethic, making hard yards and putting in a lot of effort in defence.”

Hunslet head coach Alan Kilshaw, left, with Frazer Morris who has signed a new one-year contract at the club. Picture: courtesy Hunslet RLFC.

Kilshaw added: “I’m really glad to be working with Frazer again.

“I feel a settled pre-season will only enhance his game and experience at Hunslet RLFC.

“He did fantastically well for us coming in last season and his importance to the side was illustrated in the elimination play-off semi-final at Doncaster, when he was unavailable.

“We really missed his presence that day.

“He runs hard and tackles hard and gets through a load of work, and he is also smart around the ruck in both offence and defence.