Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe

Why Leeds Rhinos are without 2 key players for Wigan Warriors Challenge Cup clash

Two key players were missing when coach Rohan Smith revealed his lineup for today’s (Saturday) Betfred Challenge Cup clash with Wigan Warriors at Headingley.

By Peter Smith
Published 20th May 2023, 13:41 BST- 1 min read

Leeds were without stand-off Blake Austin because of a calf muscle injury and Ash Handley – who could have played wing or full-back – was unavailable because of illness.

Second-rowers Zane Tetevano (suspended) and James Bentley (concussion) were already ruled out from the team which beat Wigan 40-18 in Betfred Super League last week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The subsequent reshuffle saw Richie Myler return to full-back from the halves, Nene Macdonald switch to centre and Derrell Olpherts recalled on a wing in his place.

Blake Austin. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Blake Austin. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Blake Austin. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Forward Morgan Gannon, a substitute last week, was named at stand-off alongside scrum-half Aidan Sezer in his return from injury. Rhyse Martin moved into the second-row from centre, partnering James McDonnell who was back from injury.

Tom Holroyd stepped up off the bench to start at prop, swapping places with Sam Lisone and Corey Johnson was recalled among the substitutes.

Liam Marshall, Ryan Hampshire, Kaide Ellis and Junior Nsemba all came into Wigan’s 17. Iain Thornley, Willie Isa, Cade Cust and Kai Pearce-Paul dropped out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rhinos’ side was: Myler, Tindall, Newman, Macdonald, Olpherts, Gannon, Sezer, Oledzki, O’Connor, Holroyd, McDonnell, Martin, C Smith. Subs Donaldson, Lisone, Sangare, Johnson.

Ash Handley. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.Ash Handley. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Ash Handley. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Wigan: French, Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall, Hampshire, H Smith, Havard, Powell, Byrne, Smithies, Farrell, Shorrocks. Subs Ellis, Mago, O’Neill, Nsemba.

Related topics:Morgan GannonAsh HandleyHeadingleyAidan SezerJames McDonnellBlake Austin