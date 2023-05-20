Why Leeds Rhinos are without 2 key players for Wigan Warriors Challenge Cup clash

Leeds were without stand-off Blake Austin because of a calf muscle injury and Ash Handley – who could have played wing or full-back – was unavailable because of illness.

Second-rowers Zane Tetevano (suspended) and James Bentley (concussion) were already ruled out from the team which beat Wigan 40-18 in Betfred Super League last week.

The subsequent reshuffle saw Richie Myler return to full-back from the halves, Nene Macdonald switch to centre and Derrell Olpherts recalled on a wing in his place.

Blake Austin. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Forward Morgan Gannon, a substitute last week, was named at stand-off alongside scrum-half Aidan Sezer in his return from injury. Rhyse Martin moved into the second-row from centre, partnering James McDonnell who was back from injury.

Tom Holroyd stepped up off the bench to start at prop, swapping places with Sam Lisone and Corey Johnson was recalled among the substitutes.

Liam Marshall, Ryan Hampshire, Kaide Ellis and Junior Nsemba all came into Wigan’s 17. Iain Thornley, Willie Isa, Cade Cust and Kai Pearce-Paul dropped out.

Rhinos’ side was: Myler, Tindall, Newman, Macdonald, Olpherts, Gannon, Sezer, Oledzki, O’Connor, Holroyd, McDonnell, Martin, C Smith. Subs Donaldson, Lisone, Sangare, Johnson.

Ash Handley. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.