Why 2 Castleford Tigers, including ex-Leeds Rhinos man, won't be banned despite disciplinary charge

Former Leeds Rhinos full-back Luke Hooley and Papua New Guinea international Liam Horne both fell foul of the RFL’s match review panel (MRP) following last weekend’s draw with London Broncos. However, in a change to previous years, pre-season high tackles, below the most serious grades, E and F, will not lead to a ban.

Both Tigers men were accused of grade D head contact, which during the season would have meant a suspension of two or three matches depending on the player’s past record. An RFL spokesman explained: “The MRP will notify the player and their club of the charge and sanction they would have received, but the charge and sanction will not come into force or be lodged on the player’s record.

"This gives everyone a chance to see what will be coming, but gives them an opportunity to rectify matters before the season kicks off formally. This also protects against the most serious foul play by banning at the top end of grades thereby not moving away from protecting players. By doing this it gives everyone time to adjust [and] ensures our best players can play at the start of the season, but will give awareness as to what will be ahead for us.”

