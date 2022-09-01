Who, where and when: Super League play-offs explained as Leeds Rhinos and Tigers get set for decider
It’s win or bust for Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers.
The arch-rivals meet at Headingley on Saturday in a shootout for the final place in the Betfred Super League play-offs.
With one round remaining, Rhinos are sixth in the table, one-point ahead of their fierce rivals.
The result of fifth-placed Salford Red Devils’ home game against Warrington Wolves and the outcome of matches involving Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons will also have a bearing on who plays where – and when –in elimination ties next weekend.
Catalans’ home play-off will be on Friday, September 9 (8pm UK) and Giants’ the following afternoon (1pm).
Here’s what could happen.
Rhinos win and Salford lose: Leeds finish fifth and travel to the fourth-placed side. Salford sixth, Tigers don’t qualify.
Rhinos and Salford both win: Salford are fifth, Leeds finish sixth and travel to the third-placed side. Tigers don’t qualify.
Tigers win: Castleford finish sixth and travel to the third-placed side. Salford are fifth – regardless of their result – and visit the fourth-placed finishers. Rhinos don’t qualify.
Where Huddersfield and Catalans fit in: Giants go into the final round of the league season - at home to Wakefield Trinity on Friday - in third spot, a point ahead of Catalans who are in action the same evening, at Wigan Warriors. So if Giants win or Catalans lose, Huddersfield will be at home to the lowest-placed qualifiers. If Giants lose and Catalans win, they swap places and the sixth-placed side travel to France.
Semi-finals: Second-placed Wigan will be at home to the highest-ranked winning team from the first round, on Friday, September 16 (8pm). League leaders St Helens play host to the lowest-ranked survivors the following afternoon (1pm).
Grand Final: The semi-final winners meet at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Saturday, September 24 (6pm).