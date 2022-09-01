Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The arch-rivals meet at Headingley on Saturday in a shootout for the final place in the Betfred Super League play-offs.

With one round remaining, Rhinos are sixth in the table, one-point ahead of their fierce rivals.

The result of fifth-placed Salford Red Devils’ home game against Warrington Wolves and the outcome of matches involving Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons will also have a bearing on who plays where – and when –in elimination ties next weekend.

Rhinos could be heading back to Stade Gilbert Brutus, in Perpignan, next weekend, for the third time in seven weeks. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Catalans’ home play-off will be on Friday, September 9 (8pm UK) and Giants’ the following afternoon (1pm).

Here’s what could happen.

Rhinos win and Salford lose: Leeds finish fifth and travel to the fourth-placed side. Salford sixth, Tigers don’t qualify.

Rhinos and Salford both win: Salford are fifth, Leeds finish sixth and travel to the third-placed side. Tigers don’t qualify.

Huddersfield's John Smith's Stadium will host an elimination play-off - potentially featuring Rhinos or Tigers - on Saturday, February 10. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Tigers win: Castleford finish sixth and travel to the third-placed side. Salford are fifth – regardless of their result – and visit the fourth-placed finishers. Rhinos don’t qualify.

Where Huddersfield and Catalans fit in: Giants go into the final round of the league season - at home to Wakefield Trinity on Friday - in third spot, a point ahead of Catalans who are in action the same evening, at Wigan Warriors. So if Giants win or Catalans lose, Huddersfield will be at home to the lowest-placed qualifiers. If Giants lose and Catalans win, they swap places and the sixth-placed side travel to France.

Semi-finals: Second-placed Wigan will be at home to the highest-ranked winning team from the first round, on Friday, September 16 (8pm). League leaders St Helens play host to the lowest-ranked survivors the following afternoon (1pm).

Grand Final: The semi-final winners meet at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Saturday, September 24 (6pm).