The Betfred Super League returned with a bang in February and things are really taking shape as the division heads into round 14.

As it stands, pre-season favourites St Helens with 11 wins and two defeats in their opening 13 games of the regular season.

Last season’s Grand Final runners-up Catalans Dragons are snapping at their heels, however, and are just two points off the pace, with Wigan Warriors two points behind them.

Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC lead the rest of the chasing pack on 17 and 16 points respectively.

Elsewhere, Leeds Rhinos have struggled mightily so far this season, and have lost eight of their first 13 matches, something, while newcomers Toulouse - who were predicted to struggle following their promotion from the Championship - sit bottom with just four points.

With things well underway, the season is taking shape for many of the league’s heavyweights and they will be hopeful of challenging for a spot at the top of the regular season table and reach the Grand Final at Old Trafford in September.

With the 13th round of games set to get underway shortly, here we countdown the end of season predicted table by taking a look at the latest odds on who is most likely to lift the trophy in Manchester later this year...

1. Toulouse Olympique 500/1

2. Wakefield Trinity 250/1

3. Salford Red Devils 250/1

4. Hull Kingston Rovers 50/1