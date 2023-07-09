With Blake Austin, suspended, Aidan Sezer is the only specialist half-back in Rhinos’ squad for Sunday’s crucial Betfred Super League game at Salford Red Devils.

Sinfield, who can play at six or seven, is instead on England Academy duty in France this weekend, along with clubmates Jack Smith and Neil Tchamambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining the decision to make him available for England, Smith said: “Jack has had a bit of a lengthy disruption with concussion from the last Salford match [in May], then he had his exams which interrupted his prep’ and training a little bit.

Coach Rohan Smith has revealed when Jack Sinfield, seen during a pre-season game at Leigh, will be back in first team contention for Rhinos. Picture by Steve Riding.

“Jack will play for England in the academy and build up some consistency and cohesion with his training in the next couple of weeks, then he’ll be well and truly back into contention for the Super League squad.”

Forward Morgan Gannon, who played stand-off in the two games Austin missed earlier this year, is on Rhinos’ long-term injury list.

Hooker Corey Johnson filled in for Austin at times last season and Richie Myler, Cameron Smith and Rhyse Martin have also played in the halves for Rhinos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have got a few options we’ve trained with this week,” Smith said. “We have got a versatile squad. We will miss Blake, the squad have been playing well and Blake has been contributing, but it gives other people a chance to step forward, particularly on that left edge, take a bit more responsibility and cover up for Blake’s one-week absence.”

Brodie Croft, seen playing against Castleford last month, is back in Salford's squad to face Rhinos. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Teenage back Alfie Edgell and winger Liam Tindall have been recalled to Rhinos’ initial 21, but played in the reserves’ win at Salford on Saturday, along with Leon Ruan who was an unused squad member for week’s victory at Warrington Wolves.

Luke Hooley – who is also in Halifax’s initial squad to face Halifax Panthers on Sunday – and Luis Roberts are the other players added to the 17 on duty at Warrington.

Salford coach Paul Rowley, who has named a 20-man group, welcomes back full-back Ryan Brierley, stand-off Brodie Croft and hooker Andy Ackers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Ormondroyd, Danny Addy and Matty Costello could also return to the 17, but former Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins drops out, along with Andrew Dixon and Ellis Longstaff. Amir Bourouh is eligible to play after a one-match ban was overturned.

Cameron Smith, pictured taking on Huddersfield's Chris Hill, is a possible option to play at stand-off against Salford. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Salford Red Devils: from Brierley, Sio, Lafai, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Ormondroyd, Ackers, Vuniyayawa, Partington, Atkin, Addy, Dupree, Gerrard, Sidlow, Bourouh, Williams, Costello, Hellewell, Cross.

Leeds Rhinos: from Myler, Fusitu'a, Macdonald, Handley, Sezer, Oledzki, Bentley, Martin, Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, Holroyd, McDonnell, Hooley, Walters, Tindall, Roberts, Donaldson, Johnson, Ruan, Edgell.