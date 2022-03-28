Wheelchair Super League: Injury-hit Leeds Rhinos suffer rare loss

The game ended prematurely after two Rhinos visiting players, Jodie Boyd-Ward and Ewan Clibbens - who attempted to play on despite a dislocated shoulder - could not continue.

Both needed hospital treatment.

Rhinos, who trailed 40-32 at half-time, went into the game with only five players and all of them were on the scoresheet.

Rhinos' Ewen Clibbens. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Nathan Collins grabbed 20 points from two tries and six goals, Tom Halliwell and Boyd-Ward both bagged a brace and Clibbens and James Simpson also crossed.

Rob Hawkins scored four tries and landed eight goals for the home team.

French international Jeremy Boursin also claimed four tries for the Panthers and Nathan Holmes registered their other touchdown.