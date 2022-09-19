Wheelchair side become Leeds Rhinos' fifth Grand Finalists

The Betfred Challenge Cup holders and Super League leaders remained on course for a second successive treble after a 54-14 semi-final win over London Roosters.

Rhinos’ women and physical disability sides have already been crowned champions and the men and academy both go for glory this weekend.

The wheelchair showpiece, against Halifax, will be staged in Manchester on Saturday, October 1 and Rhinos' Josh Butler, who scored three tries against London, said: "We're massively looking forward to it.

Josh Butler in action during Rhinos' Challenge Cup final win over Catalans Dragons. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

"We had to get the semi-final out of the way first, we had to win that we have done and now we can look towards the final.

"We're 80 minutes away from doing the treble two years in a row. I love Grand Finals, it's a really big occasion and it's good for the sport.

"We get a lot of attention and hopefully we can bring in a new audience."

Nathan Collins scored three tries and three goals for Rhinos and player/coach James Simpson, Paul Horrobin, Jodie Boyd-Ward and Ewan Clibbens, who added a goal, also touched down. Tom Halliwell kicked three goals.

Nathan Collins scored a hat-trick in Rhinos' semi-final win. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Rhinos led only 14-8 at half-time and Butler said: "We hadn't had the 40 minutes we wanted.

"We knew the game was in the balance and we needed to do something.

"We controlled the second half, they only scored once and that's testament to how good our defence was."

Butler's three tries all came after the break and he insisted: "It's Nathan and Tom who are making the gaps for me, I just push through them and put the ball down. My job's easy compared to theirs.

Jodie Boyd-Ward celebrates with the trophy after Rhinos' 2021 Grand Final success. Picture by Richard Blaxall/SWpix.com.

“We have been together so long, everyone understands what we need to do. A few years ago we were losing 100-0 every game, but now we are hitting the heights and we want to continue as long as we can.”

Butler could also be involved in this autumn’s World Cup, but stressed he isn’t taking selection for granted.

He admitted: “I don’t want to be the one that makes the decision on who’s selected and who isn’t.