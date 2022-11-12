Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: how to watch England's semi-final against Wales, TV times and streaming details

Wheelchair rugby league has proved a massive hit on the BBC during the current World Cup, securing this weekend’s semi-finals a promotion on the television schedules.

Sunday’s second tie was due to be shown on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport Online, but both ties will now both be covered live on BBC Two.

Holders France take on Australia in the first semi-final with coverage, presented by JJ Chalmers, beginning at 11.45am and full match coverage from noon.

Wheelchair rugby league is a new TV sensation. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

The match will also be available on the iPlayer and on BBC Red Button from 11pm.

England take on Wales in the second semi-final, with build up from 2pm and kick-off at 2.30.

The match will also be available on the iPlayer and on BBC Red Button from 7.30am on Monday.

The final is set for Manchester Central next Friday evening.

