Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: how to watch England's semi-final against Wales, TV times and streaming details
After the disappointment of men’s semi-final defeat, England fans need a pick-me-up and the wheelchair side could provide it in thier last-four clash with Wales.
Wheelchair rugby league has proved a massive hit on the BBC during the current World Cup, securing this weekend’s semi-finals a promotion on the television schedules.
Sunday’s second tie was due to be shown on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport Online, but both ties will now both be covered live on BBC Two.
Holders France take on Australia in the first semi-final with coverage, presented by JJ Chalmers, beginning at 11.45am and full match coverage from noon.
The final is set for Manchester Central next Friday evening.