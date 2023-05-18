What would Winston Churchill have made of Leeds Rhinos? Latest talking points ahead of huge Wigan rematch

Games between Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors are always big, but Saturday’s rematch has more riding on it than most.

Leeds will be aiming for their first win in the Betfred Challenge Cup since the 2020 final, while Wigan are the current holders.

Richie Myler and Tom Holroyd celebrate Rhinos' win at Wigan, but can they back it up? Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

The BBC-televised sixth round tie is a repeat of last week’s Super League clash which Rhinos won 40-18, having trailed 14-0 and been eight points adrift when Zane Tetevano was sent-off late in the first half.

The manner of that win could prove a turning point in Rhinos’ season, but the big question is can they back it up? Here’s some latest talking points.

1: Winston Churchill described the Soviet Union as a “riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma”. What would he have made of this Leeds Rhinos side?

Not only do they look like a different team from week to week, but also within games, averaging six first half points this season and 14 after the break, which is bizarre.

The win at St Helens, secured by Blake Austin's late drop goal, was another indication of what Rhinos are capable of. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

For most of the first period at Wigan they couldn’t get out of their half and only some excellent scrambling defence and an interception try kept them in it.

Defeat seemed inevitable after the red card, but in the second half Leeds were totally dominant, running in six tries. If they could play like that from week to week or over a whole game, they’d be title contenders.

2: Rhinos have a 50 per cent winning record after 12 league games, which is an accurate reflection of their season so far.

It seems likely Sam Walters will leave Rhinos at the end ofd this season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Only two of those wins have come away from Headingley - against St Helens and Wigan. They also ended Catalans Dragons’ winning start to the campaign, but have lost to two of the bottom three, Castleford Tigers and Hull FC.

It is almost impossible to predict which Leeds team will turn up from game to game. That’s exciting for casual viewers, but frustrating to committed fans.

3: At their best, which they were in the second half at Wigan, this is a very good Leeds team and great fun to watch.

There doesn’t seem to be a magic formula or anything fundamentally wrong on the occasions they have a bad day.

When Rhinos cut out the penalties and ridiculous errors which have plagued them at times this season - and work together as a unit - they are difficult to defend against. If and when it does all click, somebody could be in for an almighty hammering.

4: It seems inevitable 22-year-old prop Sam Walters will leave Leeds after his contract expires this autumn, with Wigan being a possible destination.

Whether he goes because he’s not playing, or he’s not playing as the club know he’ll be leaving, losing a talented young prospect is always a blow and Rhinos’ management will be criticised for it.

However, it is part and parcel of a salary cap sport and not entirely down to the club. Leeds have tabled Walters a deal, but he may be valued more highly at a rival, who can offer him extra money and regular game time.

Rather than breaking their wage structure to keep him, Rhinos’ management presumably feel they have other priorities.

