Rhinos, winners of the Betfred Women's Challenge Cup in 2018 and 2019 are determined to grab the trophy back from holders St Helens, who completed a domestic treble last year and are yet to concede a point in five games this season.

The women's showpiece will be followed by the men's semi-finals, with Wigan Warriors facing St Helens, before Huddersfield Giants take on Hull KR.

How can I watch the women's final?

Rhinos captain Courtney Winfield-Hill and Saints skipper Amy Hardcastle with the Betfred Women's Challenge Cup. Picture by RFL.

The game will be broadcast live on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website. Coverage starts at 11.30am and the match kicks off at noon.

There will be live text commentary on the BBC website and app and a report after the game on the YEP website.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets are on sale from Rhinos until 3.30pm on Friday, May 6, via tickets.therhinos.co.uk or by ringing 0371 423 1315.

Prices are from £25 for adults and £12.50 concessions/under-16s.

The RFL ticket website is https://www.rugby-league.com/tickets

Ticket collections and matchday sales will be from 10am at the Leeds United West Stand ticket office.

Do tickets for the women’s final cover the men’s semi-finals?