What channel is England v Samoa on? TV and live stream info for Rugby League World Cup clash
England’s men kick-off their Rugby League World Cup campaign with a crunch clash against Samoa in Newcastle on Saturday.
It is the first of 61 matches, across the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments, all of which will be broadcast live by the BBC.
The tournament is a chance to showcase rugby league to a massive audience and England coach Shaun Wane and his players will be fired up to get off to a flying start.
How can I watch England v Samoa?
A 40,000 crowd is expected, but armchair viewers can turn into BBC One from 1.15pm for all the build up and full match coverage from 2.30pm. The game will also be available on the BBC i9player.
Are other matches this weekend televised?
Holders Australia face Fiji at Headingley in the tournament’s second match, with coverage beginning on BBC Two from 7pm, ahead of a 7.30pm kick-off. The match will also be available via BBC iPlayer.
There are three matches on Sunday : Scotland v Italy (BBC Two from 2pm, BBC iPlayer); Jamaica v Ireland (BBC Two from 4.3pm, BBC iPlayer); New Zealand v Lebanon (7.30pm, BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport Online).