What channel is England v Samoa on? TV and live stream info for Rugby League World Cup clash

It is the first of 61 matches, across the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments, all of which will be broadcast live by the BBC.

The tournament is a chance to showcase rugby league to a massive audience and England coach Shaun Wane and his players will be fired up to get off to a flying start.

How can I watch England v Samoa?

World Cup captains at the tournament launch in Manchester. (Back Row L-R) - Jamaica's Ashton Golding, Scotland's Dale Ferguson, Australia's James Tedesco, England's Sam Tomkins, Samoa's Junior Paulo, Fiji's Kevin Naiqama, Italy's Nathan Brown, Ireland's George King. (Front Row L-R) - Wales's Elliot Kear, Tonga's Jason Taumalolo, France's Benjamin Garcia, New Zealand's Jesse Bromwich, Lebanon's Mitchell Moses, Greece's Jordan Meads, Papau New Guinea's Rhyse Martin, Cook Island's Brad Takaraingi. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

A 40,000 crowd is expected, but armchair viewers can turn into BBC One from 1.15pm for all the build up and full match coverage from 2.30pm. The game will also be available on the BBC i9player.

Are other matches this weekend televised?

Holders Australia face Fiji at Headingley in the tournament’s second match, with coverage beginning on BBC Two from 7pm, ahead of a 7.30pm kick-off. The match will also be available via BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men's, women's and wheelchair World Cup trophies at Old Trafford, which will host the men's and women's finals. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.