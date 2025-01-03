West Yorkshire rugby league club sack first team player following sexual assault charges

Bradford Bulls' Odsal Stadium. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Bradford Bulls have sacked first team player Keven Appo after he was charged with multiple sexual offences.

West Yorkshire Police today (Friday) confirmed Appo will appear at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Monday. In a subsequent announcement, the Betfred Championship club said: “Following today’s West Yorkshire Police statement, the Bradford Bulls have cancelled Keven Appo’s playing contract. Given the circumstances, the club is duty bound to make no further comment at this stage. The search for a suitable, quality replacement is underway.”

West Yorkshire Police’s statement said: “A man from Calderdale has been charged with multiple sexual offences. Keven Appo, aged 25 of Halifax, has been charged with rape, sexual assault on a female and two counts of assault. The charges relate to an investigation by Calderdale District Adult Protection Team following a report made in April 2024.”

Appo represented Papua New Guinea at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup and joined Bulls the following year. He scored 10 tries in 29 games in his debut campaign and added 11 from 32 appearances in 2024.