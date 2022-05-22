West Wales Raiders 12 Hunslet 50: Gibbons grabs hat-trick as Hunslet crush Raiders

It took just three minutes for Hunslet to take the lead when Josh Jordan-Roberts dived over the line following a seven-tackle set. The try was converted by Joe Sanderson.

The lead was extended to 10-0 shortly afterwards when Kiedan Hartley touched down in the corner and when Harvey Hallas scored under the posts on 24 minutes, Hunslet’s lead increased to 16-0.

Jordan Paga added a fourth try for the visitors which was converted by Sanderson before the Raiders hit back through Aeden Coleman who finished off a slick 75-metre move after a break by Callum Merrett, to make it 22-6.

Kiedan Hartley scored two tries in Hunslet's 50-12 victory at West Wales Raiders. Picture: Steve Riding.

The comeback proved to be shortlived as Gibbons barged over to score to give Hunslet a 26-6 lead at half-time.

West Wales started the second half strongly and put Hunslet under pressure but it was Wayne Rettie who was next to score for the visitors and the game was well and truly put to bed when Gibbons touched down twice more in a matter of minutes.