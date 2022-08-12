Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tigers sit fifth in Betfred Super League going into tonight’s (Friday’s) home game against fourth-placed Catalans Dragons, but the pressure is on after back-to-back defeats.

Castleford are now only one point ahead of sixth-placed Leeds Rhinos and two clear of Salford, who have a better for and against, Hull and Hull KR.

All those teams are vying for the final two places in the play-offs and though Tigers are in pole position, they could drop into the bottom half of the table this weekend if they lose and other results go against them.

Tigers captain Paul McShane. Picture by Picture Bruce Rollinson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are in the six at the minute, which is a positive,” McShane said.

“We can only control our results by our performances.

“That’s the main thing, if we get the right results we are in control of our own destiny.”

After tonight, Tigers visit Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves, play host to Salford and then complete their league campaign against Leeds at Headingley.

Danny Richardson kicked a golden-point drop goal when Tigers beat Catalans at the Jungle in June. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“There’s four or five teams who are just a win away from each other,” McShane noted.

“We play two of the sides in that mix, as well as two of the sides above us.

“We have just got to worry about being on our game and getting the right results.”

Tigers beat Catalans in extra-time at the Jungle two months ago and a win tonight would keep alive their faint hopes of overhauling the French side for fourth-place.

Sam Tomkins could return for Catalans against Castleford. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

The visitors could be strengthened by the return of Sam Tomkins, Mitchell Pearce, Dean Whare, Dylan Napa, Joe Chan and Mathieu Laguerre, who all missed last week’s narrow win at Wakefield Trinity.

McShane said: “I think their team will be a bit different to the one they have been fielding, but they are always a big physical side.

“If you look at their halves, their one and their nine, for me they’ve got one of the strongest spines in the competition, so it will be a tough game.