The 19-year-old could make his debut in Saturday's Betfred League One home game against Rochdale Hornets.

Coach Alan Kilshaw said: “Jake is another player we have added to give us some strength in depth going into the second half of the season.

“He has a good work rate, carries the ball strongl and doesn’t take a backwards step in defence.

Hunslet loan signing Jake Anderson. Picture c/o Hunslet RLFC

“We are happy with all the lads we have brought in and - with some players due to return from injury during the next month - we can be comfortable with our strength in depth across all positions.”

Former Dewsbury Rams and Sheffield Eagles pivot Patch Walker, who came out of retirement to sign for Hunslet this week, could also feature this weekend.

Kilshaw added: “It’s a new phase in our season, we have been busy recruiting players and it’s important they all hit the ground running.

“We’re excited about [this game], we thrive from playing at home, our practice has been good and we have had a good two weeks’ training.

“We need to convert that into an 80-minute performance from everyone.” Hunslet (v Rochdale): from Watson, Reittie, Render, Beer, Hallas, Whiteley, Jordan-Roberts, Syme, Berry, O’Hanlon, Stableford, Paga, Moran, Hallett, Jones, Walker, Anderson, Burton, Oakley, Sweeting, Doyle.

Referee: Liam Rush (Mirfield).