Wembley history-maker Joe Summers joins Hunslet on loan from Featherstone Rovers
HISTORY-MAKER JOE Summers has become the latest player to join Hunslet RLFC on loan.
The forward, who can play in the back- or front-row, made his professional debut for Featherstone Rovers in their 1895 Cup final win over York City Knights at Wembley two weeks ago.
The 21-year-old joined Rovers in the off-season from Castleford Tigers’ academy, will fill in for second-row Brad Hey, who injured an ankle in last Sunday’s Betfred League One draw with Keighley Cougars.
Full-back Lewis Young’s loan from Newcastle Thunder has been extended until the end of this season.
Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw said: “Even before last Sunday I thought we were a little light in the back-row and Brad’s injury only escalated our need to strengthen the squad.
“Joe comes with some big raps. He reminds me a lot of the young [Warrington Wolves player] Joe Philbin, with whom I’ve worked.
“He will add depth to that area and he is a great strike option on the edges.”
Of 26-year-old Young, Kilshaw added: “He is a player I’ve admired for a few seasons now. I tried to sign him several times when I was at Rochdale Hornets and he once told me he was going to Australia – only to stay with Newcastle.
“I will forgive him if he can perform to his potential with us to the end of the season.
“He is a real quality player, and I want to thank our director Peter Jarvis, who has been instrumental in getting this deal done with Denis Betts over the last couple of weeks.”
Kilshaw insisted: “With these signings – following quickly on those of Reece Chapman-Smith and Harvey Whiteley – we are back up to a decent number of players. With others to return, our supporters can look forward to a strong back-end to the season.”