Wembley history-maker Joe Summers joins Hunslet on loan from Featherstone Rovers

New Hunslet loan signing Joe Summers in action for Castleford Tigers against Featherstone Rovers.

The forward, who can play in the back- or front-row, made his professional debut for Featherstone Rovers in their 1895 Cup final win over York City Knights at Wembley two weeks ago.

The 21-year-old joined Rovers in the off-season from Castleford Tigers’ academy, will fill in for second-row Brad Hey, who injured an ankle in last Sunday’s Betfred League One draw with Keighley Cougars.

Full-back Lewis Young’s loan from Newcastle Thunder has been extended until the end of this season.

Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw said: “Even before last Sunday I thought we were a little light in the back-row and Brad’s injury only escalated our need to strengthen the squad.

“Joe comes with some big raps. He reminds me a lot of the young [Warrington Wolves player] Joe Philbin, with whom I’ve worked.

“He will add depth to that area and he is a great strike option on the edges.”

Of 26-year-old Young, Kilshaw added: “He is a player I’ve admired for a few seasons now. I tried to sign him several times when I was at Rochdale Hornets and he once told me he was going to Australia – only to stay with Newcastle.

“I will forgive him if he can perform to his potential with us to the end of the season.

“He is a real quality player, and I want to thank our director Peter Jarvis, who has been instrumental in getting this deal done with Denis Betts over the last couple of weeks.”