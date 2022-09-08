The Parksiders finished seventh, one place outside the play-offs, after losing 30-18 at Oldham last week.

Hunslet’s sixth successive defeat meant they missed out to Oldham on points difference.

“We haven’t had much fortune this season,” Kilshaw reflected.

Duane Straugheir. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC

“Very few calls, if any, have gone our way and we’ve certainly missed injured senior players such as Duane Straugheir and Jimmy Watson.

“That’s been particularly important regarding rotation, when younger players coming on haven’t had the benefit of such experienced men alongside them.

“It’s frustrating to have missed out on the play-offs, but ultimately we didn’t make the cut because of the home defeat on Good Friday at the hands of champions Keighley, who only prevailed through a try in the closing seconds which involved a clear forward pass.

“That decision enabled them to close the campaign with a 100 per cent winning record.

Jimmy Watson. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC.

“We beat Keighley in the Challenge Cup, which is an indicator of our residual quality.”

Of his side’s injury woes, Kilshaw added: “We’ve been pretty busted over the last few weeks, with a lengthy list of walking wounded.

“Because of that we’ve lacked experience, strength and speed.

Alan Kilshaw. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC.

“Three successive games cost us – our home match against London Skolars, which we won, but when Watson and Straugheir sustained season-ending injuries and the following week at North Wales Crusaders, a match which we also should have won, but missed out through a late try.

“That was followed by the home defeat by Midlands Hurricanes, when we lacked 11 regulars.

“I believe things would have been quite different if we had won at Crusaders, we seemed to lose momentum after that.”

Looking ahead, Kilshaw insisted: “We’re already rebuilding for 2023 and beyond.

“I’m full of optimism for next season after what has in effect been a period of transition, with several key players being retained and some new acquisitions - on and off the field, including local men - to be announced shortly.