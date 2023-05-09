Our fans’ panel are clearly getting fed up with Rhinos’ inconsistency, poor starts and unforced errors, but were also frustrated by the performance of referee Jack Smith.

BECKY OXLEY

Errors were the theme of last week’s match, too much dropped ball and a 10-3 penalty count against us meaning another two points lost on the league table.

The defeat to Salford was another disappointing night for Rhinos. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The crowd weren’t happy with the ref, but like I always think, you have to read the game and know what the ref is going to blow for and not give him the excuse to give a penalty.

We have spells when we play well and do hold on to possession and dominate, but we need to start doing this for longer. Sin-bins and silly penalties need to be lessened.

We need more consistency; the players supposedly see this but they need to act. The games are coming thick and fast and we need to do it sooner rather than later.

We have big matches coming up both in the league and Challenge Cup and we need to start picking up points more consistently.

Richie Myler scores Rhinos' opening try in last week's defeat. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

We have Wigan and Saints in the next couple of weeks and we need to spend some time this week working on matters and working out why things are going so wrong

I’ve read a lot that people are wanting the coach Rohan Smith to go. I don’t think this is the answer. I can understand the fans’ frustration, though, as I am also feeling it. We need to stick together and ride the storms.

DAVID MUHL

Lets get this out of the way first, Salford are a well-coached, good-performing team. Having said that, they didn’t need the help they got from Leeds to win last week’s game.

Jamies Bentley's disallowed try was one of a number of controversial decisions in Leeds' loss to Salford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leeds managed to keep them scoreless for 21 minutes, but the signs were already there that this was not going to be Rhinos’ night. Numerous unforced errors were yet again Leeds’ downfall.

Kicking out on the full, losing the ball in their own 10 and trying Impossible offloads were just some of the errors and I’ve lost count of the number of times this season Leeds have been marched 10 metres for dissent. That’s a worrying sign, as was two players squaring up to each other on the field at the end.

What I don’t understand is that on paper, this team of players are class, they are skilful and have loads of ability, they are just not clicking at the moment.

They can play some great rugby as shown in the 38th minute when a lovely move resulted in a try for Richie Myler. The trouble is we don’t play this type of rugby enough.

There were very few players who covered themselves in glory on Friday night; Myler had a reasonable game, but even Cam Smith, who has been the stand-out player this year, had an off day. A lot of the forwards just seemed to go missing on the night.

Our next three games, against Wigan (twice) and St Helens, look extremely difficult and we look unlikely at this point to come away with anything unless there’s a mighty improvement. I don’t feel we will be having a cup run this year, but who knows?

So come on Rohan Smith, get the boys sorted and playing the type of rugby we know they can. It’s good to have a long-term plan, but a few wins now would be nice.

IAIN SHARP

Leeds appeared mentally to be already camped on The Mall last Friday night against Salford, producing a lethargic and lacklustre opening 70 minutes and looking only ‘something like’ with a last, desperate 10 minutes when the game was already gone.

Don’t be mistaken that Salford were any good; a half decent, half-motivated side would have stuffed them. I may not be a coach, but if you’re daft enough to give Marc Snyed that much room, then his kicking will hurt you.

Many fans will also blame the referee, who did his best to kill the game as an entertaining spectacle. He dispensed with trivialities like the forward pass rule early on and then allowed almost ‘Coronation length’ holding down at the play-the-ball.

The six again rule was also clearly being abused/exploited, which was obvious to the rest of us. The rule needs reforming as to how it is applied and maybe we should go back to the awarding of penalties, rather than the dreaded klaxon. Were the match officials that naive to

what was going on? On paper, we have the forward power to potentially batter sides and we definitely need to come out of the traps snarling in the next game against Wigan.

JOSH JACKSON

A Friday night under the lights at Headingley after an international break was a great opportunity for us to put our poor performance against Leigh right, but another slow start, which we have done consistently this year, saw us 12-0 behind and up against the odds again.

It was silly errors and poor discipline, however I thought the referee was shocking. A brilliant try put us back in the game but that was about it for us: no desire and no leadership are just two of the issues on display last Friday.

It was another really worrying performance which has also led to rumours of a player bust-up after the match.

I really don’t know where this team goes from here. We seem to be getting worse and with Wigan twice and Saints coming up , it is really concerning for us. Rohan Smith has lots of questions to answer and needs a solution fast.

A massive change is needed somewhere and it needs to happen fast before we see ourselves down near the bottom of the table, with Castleford.

TOM GOLDSWORTHY

On Friday night, we witnessed another poor defeat and performance as Leeds lost to the Salford Red Devils. Unfortunately, it was similar to what we have seen all too often this season, where a lack of effort and consistency have let us down.

Once again, the Rhinos were their own worst enemies throughout the game. A mixture of ball-handling errors and poor discipline meant it was always going to be an uphill battle and Salford punished us for this. Eighteen errors in one match is criminal, there is no way you can make that many errors and expect to win the game.

We also need to cut out the childish behaviour that is creeping into our game. Blake Austin and Harry Newman both let themselves down in that department.

It was another poor display from our props, with none of them making more than 60 metres, apart from Sam Walters with 61.

These players are supposed to drive the team forward and provide us a platform to attack, but that was lacking.

To be fair, not many other players showed up for Leeds either. We need to stop being so passive, especially in defence.

I thought it was to conserve energy, but when you are not moving forward as a defensive line in the 75th minute, I am not sure what the tactic is with it.

Giving players like Marc Sneyd and Brodie Croft time to attack us will never end well, and it isn’t the first time this season it has happened.

Looking ahead to my favourite away day, I believe we need a small miracle to go and get something at Wigan.

We need to see a massive reaction from the boys after the previous two games and if they can not get fired up for Wigan away, then I don’t think rugby league is the sport for them.

SAM BROCKSOM

Against Salford it was another below-par performance from a squad that, on paper, should be pushing for the top four.

There is no leadership in the group whatsoever. Now it might just be me, but the departures of Matt Prior and Kruise Leeming have hurt us. Not because of their ability, but their leadership and the voice they had in the dressing room. The same applies to Jamie Jones-Buchanan as assistant-coach, losing a club legend who epitomised what the club meant.

There were a few positives to take, however. We saw Jack Sinfield start, he provided the kick for James Bentley’s try. And offered something different in attack to Aidan Sezer. It was good to see Sam Walters back in the side too.