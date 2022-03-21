We need to fix-up our discipline says Leeds Rhinos’ Jack Broadbent

Rhinos began last Friday’s 26-12 Betfred Super League loss in positive fashion and Ash Handley had a try ruled out by video referee Liam Moore before Mikolaj Oledzki touched down to give the visitors the lead.

Though Salford, who also had an effort disallowed by Moore, levelled midway through the half, a Handley try sent Rhinos in at the break with a 10-8 advantage.

They moved four points clear early in the final quarter but collapsed in the closing stages as Salford ran in three tries to condemn Rhinos to a fifth defeat in six games.

Referee Jack Smith shows a yellow card to Zane Tetevano (not pictured). Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Salford’s late flurry began after Leeds prop Zane Tetevano was sin-binned for a shoulder charge.

Earlier, they took two points from a penalty when substitute forward Bodene Thompson received a yellow card for interference.

Broadbent said: “I think we started well, then they found their ruck speed and played pretty quick on us, but we managed to go in at half-time up.

“I think a big thing for us was keeping 13 men on the pitch, I think that impacted us towards the back end and it showed with a few late tries.”

Leeds Rhinos' Jack Broadbent. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Rhinos conceded eight penalties and 10 set-restarts and Broadbent added: “It felt like every time we started to build a bit of pressure there’d be a moment that let them off the hook. I think that told in the end, we couldn’t build pressure or sustain it.”

Of Leeds’ discipline, he said: “It’s something we need to fix up.

“There’s been some changes and obviously we’ve got to move with those.”

These are tough times for everyone in and around Rhinos’ squad, but especially the young players, including 21-year-old Broadbent.

Liam Sutcliffe is tackled by Salford's Ken Sio and Deon Cross. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Leeds have been jeered off the field in each of their past two home games and the travelling fans voiced their anger after last Friday’s match.

Broadbent, who was called into the England Knights squad at the end of last season, described that as “pretty emotional”, but stressed: “We have got lots of leaders in our team.

“The answer is within, but I am sure we will have the right people leading us forward.”

With David Fusitu’a ruled out because of a knee injury, Broadbent came into the team at centre and Tom Briscoe shifted back to his previous wing position, which is a change many fans had been calling for.

It was his first senior appearance this season – after he scored nine tries in 14 games during 2021 – and he conceded: “There are a few things from myself to improve on.”

But he stressed: “I am buzzing to get back out there with the boys. I had a really long, hard pre-season and played a couple of reserve games and it was good to be back [in the first team].”

Rhinos’ next two Super League games are at home to leaders and defending champions St Helens, followed by Huddersfield Giants, but before that they take on Castleford Tigers at Headingley in the Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Castleford have made a similar start in the league and the beaten team will have little left to play for this season, other than staying ahead of Toulouse Olympique at the foot of the table. But Broadbent insisted a new competition “could be refreshing for us”.

He said: “It is something different to play for, it is a different focus.

“The Super League rounds don’t mean anything in the Challenge Cup and we could restart our season.

“If we get a good win against Castleford and have a good Challenge Cup run we could take that into the league and really let that kick-start our season.”