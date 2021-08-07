We must keep our fate in our own hands, insists Dewsbury Rams coach Lee Greenwood

Dewsbury Rams head coach Lee Greenwood. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rams have slipped to 12th in the Betfred Championship, just one place above the relegation zone, following a run of four games without a win.

Lee Greenwood’s side were the victims last week when bottom club Swinton Lions picked up their first victory and that left Rams – who visit Whitehaven tomorrow (3pm) – looking anxiously over their shoulders.

Avoiding the drop has always been the priority this year, but Greenwood insisted the important thing now is to make sure they control their own destiny, without having to rely on the teams below them slipping up.

“That is the initial target when you kick the season off, being third to bottom or above,” Greenwood admitted.

“We don’t want to lose every single game and hope Oldham and Swinton don’t catch us.

“We want to determine it ourselves by picking some results up.”

It has been a difficult season for all clubs, with injuries and coronavirus having a major impact on the competition.

Greenwood added: “It is tough at the moment, the lads are down on confidence with the performances.

“And then, it is so disrupted; you know what you need to improve, but you can’t work on it as there aren’t enough people available to train properly.