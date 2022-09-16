Rhinos beat Catalans Dragons 20-10 in a bruising elimination tie last week which cost second-rower Morgan Gannon his place in the semi-final, with concussion and left injury doubts over Dream Team prop Mikolaj Oledzki and half-back Aidan Sezer.

But Smith predicted the clash with Wigan will be “another level or two up” and the team boss stressed Leeds will need to be on top of their game right across the field.

Rhinos have been unable to rest players in recent weeks and Smith said: “The stakes are getting higher and we are going to be playing against a team who are well refreshed.

Rhinos came through a stern test at Catalans last week but coach Rohan Smith expects the semi-final to be even tougher. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

“They rested most of their players the other week and they’ve had another week off. They have been among the top teams all year, in really good form and showing good signs in recent times.

“We are going to have to play well in all aspects. They are a seasoned team across the board, with some real strike in [Jai] Field and [Bevan] French.

“Outside of those guys they’ve got a bunch of international-standard players and we can’t centre our attention too narrowly on those great players.”

Rhinos have had limited preparation since arriving back from France in the early hours of Saturday, but Smith said: “We put a lot of work into our last performance against Wigan, to prepare for their key strengths.

James Bentley was one of seven Rhinos try scorers in July's home win over Wigan. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“We will lean on that a little bit, but also be prepared for them potentially using those guys in some different ways as well.”

Leeds lost 34-12 at Wigan in February, but were 42-12 winners when the sides met at Headingley two months ago.

“Who we are as a team has probably evolved a bit since then,” Smith said. “We certainly took some confidence out of that result and that performance, but it was a long time ago.

Rhinos will need to keep Wigan dangerman Jail Field in check. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“A week is a long time in sport so that is long gone. We did some things really well, defended really well and a few things went our way also, which made the scoreline as it was.