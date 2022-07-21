Captain Duane Straugheir (arm) and full-back Jimmy Watson (hamstring tendon sprain) both picked up knocks during last Sunday’s defeat of London Skolars and won’t play again this year, coach Alan Kilshaw revealed.

“Last week’s win came at a cost,” Kilshaw - whose men visit North Wales Crusaders tomorrow - admitted.

“Straugh’ hasn’t had much luck this year while Jimmy had been an ever-present after his long lay-off last season.

Jimmy Watson suffered a seasdon-ending injury against London Skolars. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC

“We feel for them, and the group will support them.”

Three-quarter Jacob Doyle has also joined the casualty list, but forwards Ethan O’Hanlon and Kieran Moran are back in the squad following injury, along with half-back Joe Sanderson.

Winger/full-back Josh Milnthorpe could make his debut on Saturday after joining Hunslet from Batley Bulldogs on a loan deal until the end of this season.

“Doyle’s knee has flared up following the Skolars game, which will keep him out for a few weeks” Kilshaw added.

Joe Sanderson is available after injury. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC.

“We have also had setbacks with Wayne Reittie (hamstring) and Patch Walker (back).

“Both have manual jobs in the building trade, which isn’t helping their recovery, but we have had some positive news with Sanderson, O’Hanlon and Moran all returning to training this week.

“We will see how they pull up before making a decision on the side for Saturday.”

The Parksiders are on a three-match winning run and Kilshaw insisted they can overcome the injury setbacks.

Wayne Reittie remains on Hunslet's casualty list. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

“We have faced adversity all season,” he remarked.

“No teams are without selection problems at this stage of the year, but you won’t get any excuses or explanations from this group.

“One player’s misfortune is another opportunity for the next man up.

“We have practised well, the players know the challenge that awaits them and what effort is needed to produce a performance against a very good side.

“There are no excuses from us not to perform this week.

“The squad is ready.”

Hunslet (at North Wales Crusaders): from Render, Mossop, Hallas, Whiteley, Summers, Syme, Berry, O’Hanlon, Stableford, Paga, Carr, Hallett, Sanderson, Moran, Burton, Jones, Beharrell, Peltier, Hird, Turner, Milthorpe.

Kick-off: Saturday, 5.30pm.