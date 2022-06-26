Rhinos completed the three-peat with a 48-34 win over French league champions Catalans Dragons in Hull.

France are the reigning World Cup holders and will be the biggest threat to England at this autumn’s tournament.

A delighted Simpson said: “I think we did the impossible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos celebrate their third successive Challenge Cup title. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

“Catalans have been one of the dominant forces and half their team are French internationals, but we had a game plan and we stuck to it.

“I feel like we put a marker down with that performance and we have got to keep doing that.”

The final was broadcast live by the BBC and Simpson felt it was an outstanding advert for the wheelchair code.

He added: “I thought the game was brilliant, an amazing standard from both teams.

“It’s two quality sides and it came down to fight.

“We gave it our all and put everything out there.

“All this team have played on the big stage, in front of the cameras.

“We are used to the big-game experience and know how to prepare.

“I am over the moon for the players and as a team they are an absolutely amazing group.”

Simpson led Rhinos’ try scoring with a hat-trick and player of the match Tom Halliwell bagged a brace.

Nathan Collins finished with 20 points from a try and eight goals and Jodie Boyd-Ward and Josh Butler also touched down.

Halliwell, who captained England to a Test win over France the previous weekend, handed the credit for his award - and the overall victory - to his teammates.

“It is quite easy as a half-back when you’ve got players like Nathan Collins and James Simpson, the whole team, playing around you,” he said.

“Player of the match is a good individual accolade, but what won us the game was sticking together and the selfless acts we all did.

“People missed tackles and it was the cover that saved us.